Pamela Jean Anderson, 58, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, February 23, 2020, at her residence.
Pamela was born March 22, 1961, to Stanley C. and Delores (Sundblad) Anderson in Minneapolis. She graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1979. She was employed by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office for over 30 years as a crew leader for the Sentence to Serve.
She loved working at Glendalough State Park, taking ownership and claiming the animals as her own. She also enjoyed working and shopping at the Salvation Army. She enjoyed thrift shopping everywhere she went and refurbishing and reusing everything. She spent her time “just living life,” crafting, fishing in the boat or pontoon, sitting around the campfire and watching Hallmark movies.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Stanley Anderson and Delores (Sundblad) Anderson.
Pam is survived by her sons, Jake Loomer of Fergus Falls and Carl Loomer of Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Summer Loomer and Chance Loomer; siblings, Greg Anderson, Debbie (Vern) Tabbut, and Bradley (Jill) Anderson, and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, great-nieces, great-nephews and many friends.
Memorial gathering 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Salvation Army in Fergus Falls. There will be a time of sharing at 10:30 a.m., with refreshments to follow.
Assistance provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
