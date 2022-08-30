Pamela Carlson-Marstrand, 70, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, passed away on August 28, 2022.
Pamela was born on September 26, 1951 in Fergus Falls, Minnesota to parents Clifford and Louise (Hanson) Erickson. She was baptized at Augustana Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls where she was later confirmed. She was very fond of walking her dog, Cookie, in her matching lime green raincoat, rainboots, and umbrella. Pamela attended Fergus Falls High School before going to college in Minneapolis. Pamela married John Carlson April 17, 1971, to this union two daughters were born: Jennifer Louise and Rebecca Joan. In 1987 Pamela and her daughters moved to Houston, Texas where she worked at Enron Energy Corporation. She later married Chuck Marstrand. After leaving Enron, she enjoyed working with Cornerstone Marketing and United American Insurance until her retirement.
Pamela had great leadership and people skills, she could make friends with anyone. She enjoyed traveling to places where her husband, Chuck, worked as a contract consultant. Pamela had a strong faith; she enjoyed reading her Bible and teaching Sunday school at Augustana. She loved animals, going on walks on gravel roads, crocheting, and sunbathing while the rest of the family fished at Dayton Hollow Dam. One of Pamela’s greatest joy’s in life was spending time with her family. She was happiest during the last few years of her life when she spent as much time as possible with her Mom and sister.
Pamela is preceded in death by her father Clifford Erickson; step-father Austin; husband Chuck Marstrand; and numerous uncles and aunt.
She is survived by her mother Louise Hokanson; sister Patty (John Gillund) Wilkinson; daughters Jennifer (Roger) French and Rebecca (Jay) Montgomery; grandchildren Emily (Dustin) Carlson, Sara Carlson, Austin Carlson, Rae Montgomery, Evan French, and John Montgomery; great-grandchildren Stella Rose and Violet Evelyn; favorite niece Sara (Kyle) Eide; favorite nephew Matt Wilkinson; great-nephews Andrew Johnson and Sam Lundeen; and numerous cousins.
Funeral to be held 2:00 PM Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, MN, with a visitation beginning an hour prior.
Interment at Knollwood Memorial Gardens following the funeral service.
