Pamela Hemquist, 72, of Battle Lake, died Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at her residence.
Pamela Jeanne Moe was born November 18, 1950 to Otto and Elizabeth (Dehler) Moe in Wadena, MN. She graduated from Battle Lake High School in 1968. After high school she attended UCSB, U of MN, and Michigan State, graduating in 1972.
On December 27, 1969 Pam married Michael Hemquist in Battle Lake. She and Mike owned and operated Balmoral Golf Course until 2000. Pam wasn’t ready to retire, so for about 15 years she worked at Grass Roots. Pam and Mike lived in many different places throughout their lives, including MN, MI and the Turks and Caicos Islands, but Pam loved her home on Battle Lake the most. She was a very gifted gardener, always paying special attention to grow many plants that attracted her beloved monarch butterflies. She had an immense appreciation for nature and the outdoors and loved walks through Glendalough State Park. She was also an avid collector of antiques.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Michael “Mike” Hemquist, and her parents, Otto Moe and Elizabeth Hubbard.
Pam is survived by her children, Caitlin Hemquist and Michael Tucker Hemquist and his wife, Julia Green; grandchildren, Jaylene Hemquist, Isaiah Green, Aashka Grenquist and Eniisa Grenquist; sisters, Becky Miller and Carol Jacobson, and sister-in-law, Janet Anderson.
An open-house celebration of life will take place at the Lodge in Glendalough State Park from 2-4 PM on Saturday October 7th. We invite you to enjoy the park in her honor and stop by the Lodge and share your memories of Pam.
Assistance provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone