Pamela Rae Phillips, age 64, met Jesus on December 24, 2022; she was surrounded by her beloved family.
Pam was born January 25, 1958, in Aberdeen, South Dakota, to Lucille and Robert Phillips. She graduated from Britton, SD, and found her calling at Fergus Falls Community College, where she worked in student services and dedicated her off-time to capturing the school's sports highlights with her camera. In her years at the college, she took dozens of students under her wing and began a scholarship called the Pam Phillips Spirit Award. In 2021, she was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame on account of her love for and dedication to the college and its students. Pam also volunteered with Meals on Wheels, served on several boards at Fergus Falls Federated Church, and lent her angel's voice to the church choir.
In 1991, Pam was diagnosed with Neuroendocrine cancer. She bravely fought the disease for decades, and along the way, she learned what it meant to embrace life to the fullest. Her scrapbooks are filled to the brim with photos of the people and moments that meant the most to her. In Pam's book, life was never taken for granted. Later in life, Pam found love in her partner and fiancée, Tom Wilkinson. Her final years were marked by the happiness and contentment they shared with each other.
On a day when many celebrate Jesus' birth, we mourned Pam's passing. However, we smile to ourselves, knowing that on Christmas Eve night, churches across the world were filled with the rich crimson color that Pam cherished so deeply. We will not forget her fiery red heart and the warmth she brought to her loved ones. May she rest in peace.
Pam was predeceased by her mother and father and her brother Steve Phillips. She is survived by her daughters Nicole (Weston) Krohn and Jessie (Gabe) Nelson, her grandsons Henry and Jack, her fiancée Tom Wilkinson, her brother Dave Phillips, and her sister Kathy Pettit.
In lieu of flowers, her family is accepting donations towards the Pam Phillips Spirit Award.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 30, 2022 at Federated Church in Fergus Falls. Visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Reverend Dr. Douglas Dent.
Interment: Wilmot Cemetery, Wilmot, SD at a later date.
Assistance provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
