Pamela Schroden, 75, of Fergus Falls, died Thursday, September 29, 2022, at her home under the care of family.
Pamela was born on April 2, 1947 to Paul and Frieda (Carlson) Asmus in Chokio, MN. She graduated from Chokio High School in 1965. She then attended Fairview Hospital School of Nursing where she studied to become a Registered Nurse, graduating in 1968.
On May 29, 1994, Pamela married Allan P. Schroden at First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
She spent her career as an RN working in several healthcare facilities, including, St. Ansgar Hospital in Moorhead, 24 years at Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls, St. Mary’s Medical Center in Detroit Lakes, 17 years at MeritCare/Sanford Hospital in Fargo, and 13 years at Minnesota Veteran’s Home in Fergus Falls.
After her retirement in 2016, she spent time volunteering with the Pioneer Auxiliary and the Lions Club. During her time as a Lion, she helped with many projects, participated in the Reading for the Blind program, and served as club secretary. She also increased service by providing musical accompaniment to local churches.
Pamela was a lifelong musician. She played and taught piano, sang with the G.E. Singers and in the church choir, was a pianist/organist for many local churches, played piano/organ duets with Keith Melberg, accompanied church children’s choirs, and was a member of the Hosanna Handbells since its inception in 1987. She was steadfast in her faith and was a devoted member of First Lutheran Church serving as a prayer chain coordinator, on the kitchen committee, and participated in Circle as well as all of her musical contributions.
Family was of utmost importance to Pamela. She worked tirelessly to provide a house and home for her children. She supported her children in school by driving hockey cheerleaders all over MN, attending soccer games, band/choir concerts, and numerous parades to see the high school marching band perform. When kids moved on to college life, distance was no measure. She continued to travel to attend concerts, rugby games, and even dances, regardless of her own familiarity or how many hours away the school was. She treasured her time attending grandchildren’s concerts and activities, vacationing with Allan which included many stops to see children and grandchildren and enjoyed filling her kitchen with favorite foods when family came to visit.
Pamela enjoyed crocheting, which included making Christmas stockings and tree skirts for her children and grandchildren as well as doing jigsaw puzzles, and reading, which was a late-in-life discovery. She also enjoyed camping and hiking in State and National Parks, and found true pleasure in seeing waterfalls and wildlife.
Preceding her in death were her parents, and her siblings, Ordell and Fran Asmus, Yvonne and Bob Dierks, and Cherry Tinquist.
Pamela is survived by her spouse of 28 years, Allan P. Schroden of Fergus Falls; her children, Justin & Tammy Melberg of Rice, MN, Greta & Patrick Ringstad of Sartell, MN, Nicole & Charles Pollock of Seattle, WA, Carrie & Micah Iverson of Castle Rock, CO, Natasha & Carl Hadland of Thief River Falls, MN; her grandchildren Taylor Schulte, Jacob, Kaylee, & Becca Ringstad, Winter & June Grass, Kasen & Asher Iverson, Alaric & Eilif Hadland; her siblings Vickie Henrikson, Jerry Tinquist, Jerry & Char Schroden, Ralph & Mary Schroden, Tom & Renee Schroden, Mary & Roman Blonigen, Julie & Albert Watkins, Mark & Tammy Schroden; generations of beloved nieces & nephews; lifetime friend and former husband, Keith Melberg and his siblings Merton Melberg, Gayle and Jerry Hendricksen.
Memorials are preferred to the Lake Region Healthcare Foundation Cancer Care & Research Center or First Lutheran Church Music Fund.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022 at the Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls, with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 7, 2022, with visitation an hour before, at First Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls, MN.
Clergy: Reverend Tiffany Sundeen
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.