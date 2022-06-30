“I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die.” John 11:25-26
Patricia “Patty” “Pat” Louise (Larson) Anderson, 88, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, surrounded by family at Sanford Hospital in Fargo.
Patricia was born May 6, 1934 in Fergus Falls, MN to Walter and Winnifred (Fabian) Larson. She graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1952 and attended Bethel College (now Bethel University).
Patricia married Dr. Donald Anderson on May 19th, 1956. They enjoyed 39 years of marriage before Donald passed away in 1995.
She worked as a secretary for Otter Tail Power Company. She also supported her husband, Dr. Donald Anderson with his optometry practice in Pelican Rapids as a bookkeeper.
Faith and family were the foundations of her life. She accepted the Lord as her Savior at an early age. She lived a life of faith honoring God and others. She was happiest when the whole family was together.
She was a lifetime member of the Pelican Rapids Baptist Church. She was very involved in different ministry roles, including Church Financial Secretary, Sunday School Superintendent, and women’s bible study groups. She attended CrossRoads Church the last few years as it was closer to her home.
Patricia enjoyed growing flowers and plants, especially tomatoes. Patricia was adventurous and traveled to many different countries. Her last trip fulfilled a lifelong dream. At the age of 81, she traveled to Israel with her daughter Sheryl, and together they were able to explore the areas where Christ was born and spent his life ministering to others.
She loved to decorate, cook, and entertain. Family parties were always a big event. She devoted a lot of thought and effort into each party so every detail was perfect.
Patricia will be most remembered for her kind, helpful, gentle, and generous nature. She always had a positive attitude accompanied with a smile on her face. She always thought of others before herself and was a friend to all who knew her. She loved her family and the Lord with all her heart. She radiated the love of the Lord to all who knew her.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Anderson of Fergus Falls; her son, Scott (Gail) Anderson of Fergus Falls; her precious grandchildren, Gregory Anderson of Fergus Falls, Kristen (Jesse) Schneeberger of Fergus Falls, Nicole (Josiah) Rostad of Fergus Falls, and her special new great-granddaughter, Rosie Rostad.
Preceding her in death were her mother, Winnifred; father, Walter; brother, Robert Larson; sister, Betty Viger; her infant son, Paul, and her husband, Dr. Donald L. Anderson.
Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at CrossRoads Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Reverend Ned Eerdmans
Interment: Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls, MN
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com