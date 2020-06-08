Patricia Ann (Johnson) Ashworth, 90, of Fergus Falls, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Patti was born January 2, 1930, to Oscar and Esther (Schwie) Johnson in Minneapolis. Growing up, she was a student of the Minneapolis school system and graduated from Southwest High School. She then went on to attend the University of Minnesota, studying fashion design.
Donald Charles Ashworth and Patti were high school sweethearts and after Don’s return from the Korean War, in the spring of 1953, April 23, they were married in Minneapolis.
They soon started a family and in 1962 moved to Fergus Falls, where Don continued his career in road construction with Mark Sand and Gravel, later to become the company owner.
Patti’s home was filled with love and laughter, where her warm smile and kind spirit were ever-present.
With her interest in fashion, she collaborated with many area women’s clothing retailers staging and participating in numerous fashion shows and acted as a mentor to young women interested in that industry. She was also active in the local girl scouts’ chapter and the Jaycees.
Patti loved music. She was a lifelong member of First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls and an enthusiastic soprano in the choir. She sang in the Geneva Eschweiler Singers and later with the Fergus Falls Chamber Chorale, travelling to perform at New York’s Carnegie Hall, a memory she always treasured. She also enjoyed participating in FFCC Community Theater productions.
Patti was an avid reader and had a passion for gardening, with roses and the color purple her primary focus. Her bridge club was another favorite pastime and the first Wednesday of the month was reserved for her cherished women’s group for over 50 years.
Preceding her in death was her parents, loving husband, Don and her sister, Phyllis.
She is survived by her five children, Don (Teresa) of Fergus Falls, Pamela (Jill) Ashworth of Champlin, Sandra Carlson of Champlin, Leslie(George) Mrazek of LaGrange, Illinois, and Amie Ashworth of Rochester; nine grandchildren, Braden (Kylie) Ashworth; Taylor Ashworth, Mitchell, Nathan, Jack and Dayna Carlson, Elle, Matthew and Drew Mrazek; three great-grandchildren, Taran, Rowan and Beckett Ashworth; extended family, nephews, James, Michael and John Ashworth and niece, Ellen Abbott.
A Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
