Patricia “Patty” L. Bonebrake passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Fergus Falls, MN, at the age of 78. Patty was born on July 6, 1944, she was the eldest daughter of Helmer “Hermie” J. and Lila J. Hermanson.
After graduating from Fergus Falls High School in 1962, Patty attended Augustana College in Sioux Falls, SD. She returned to Fergus and married Arthur E. Heinz, the couple had two children Krissa Lyse and Kevin Lyle.
On November 16, 1968 she married Larry L. Bonebrake of Little Falls, MN. The couple spent time traveling the United States, settling in Sioux Falls, South Dakota where they raised and educated their children before moving back to Fergus Falls in 1988 where they resided in Patty’s childhood home until purchasing the property on West Birch Avenue.
Her early years were spent as a Bluebird in the Camp Fire Girls organization, she was a prominent Member of 4-H and strongly believed in her community. Her love of music however prevailed with time. She actively sang in the Bethlehem Lutheran Choir and performed in the community as part of the “Trio”. Her greatest choral achievement was singing at Carnegie Hall.
Patty was a versatile and resourceful lady. In her lifetime, she worked the dairy farm, waited tables, was a local Director for the Minnesota Head Start Association, drove an 18-wheel truck, and managed a fabric store.
Patty devoted her life to her family and her community. She was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, teaching Sunday School and serving on many committees. She was an active member of the Heart O’Lakes Camera Club and worked closely with the Natural Wild Life Preservation Society.
She was preceded in death by her Loving Husband Larry, her parents, and beloved niece Michelle Walstrom. She is survived by her two sisters Carole (Wally) Walstrom and Linda Ogaard, two children, Krissa Lyse (Michael) of Summerville, SC and Kevin Lyle (Gloria) of Sioux Falls, SD, three grandchildren Jason Leonard (Megan) Alyssa Mae, and Anthony John; and three great-grandsons, Isaac, Abe and Eli.
Arrangements are pending with Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
