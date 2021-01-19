A celebration of life will be held for Patricia Hendrickson, age 62, of West Fargo, formerly of Wadena, on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena. A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service.
Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to send Patricia’s family a message of comfort and support.
Arrangements are provided by Karvonen Funeral and Cremation Service.
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Hendrickson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.