Patricia Ann Norby-Steenbock, 84, of Fergus Falls, passed away at her residence on Friday, September 4, 2020. A public visitation will be held at the Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, on Thursday, September 10, from 5-7 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family-only Celebration of Life, limited to 50 people, will be held at First Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls on Friday, September 11 at 11 a.m. The public is invited to join the family for the graveside committal service at about noon at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
