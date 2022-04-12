Patricia Ouren
1936-2022
Patricia “Pat” Annette Ouren, 85, of Erhard, died Saturday, April 9, 2022 unexpectedly at Lake Region Healthcare.
Pat was born on September 10, 1936 at home in Erhards Grove Township to Peter August and Gladys Erma (Melkert) Lehn.
She graduated from Pelican Rapids High School in 1954.
Pat married Lester Ouren on October 15, 1955 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Elizabeth, MN.
For over 30 years Pat managed the Erhard Municipal Liquor Store retiring in 2014. She continued to do the books for Ouren Construction Company for over 60 years until her death.
She was a lifetime member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church where she held many leadership positions, was a member of the St. Elizabeth Christian Mothers and the Erhard Woman’s Civic.
Pat enjoyed reading, quilting, traveling, baking and playing cards.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Peter and Gladys; her husband, Lester Ouren; sisters, Elizabeth Craig, Carol Hodnefield, Margaret (Peggy) Lehn; brothers, Charles, Roger and David Lehn; in-laws, Henry (Selma) Ouren, Harold (Carol) Ouren, George (Joyce) Theil, LeRoy (Marilyn) Ouren, Clifford (Jean) Ouren, Sharon Westergard, Roy Ouren, James Ouren, Norman Craig and Janice Lehn.
Pat is survived by her children, Steven (Becki) Ouren of Erhard, Stanley (Jodi) Ouren of Rochert, Eugene (Kathy) Ouren of Erhard, Julie (Doug Irish) Ouren of Erhard; grandchildren, Jessica (Matt) Feir, Jenny (Travis) Doll, Robin (Carla) Ouren, Jeremy (Tosha) Ouren, Jayme(Vesna) Havlicek, Joseph (Andrea) Ouren, Ann (Joe) Anderson, Guy Irish, Megan (Brandon Glander) Irish, Grace Irish, Lynn Cao; great-grandchildren, Luke, Josh, and Lauren Feir, Kasen and Brynley Doll, Mason Ouren, Rylan and Kalyn Ouren, Dylan Ouren, Joshua and Addison Havlicek, Harper and Logan Ouren, Henry and Jack Anderson, Maverick and Paisley Glander, Kinsley Campbell; brother, Ronald (Marlys) Lehn; in-laws, Jean Lehn, Mel Hodnefield, Adrian Westergard, Sylvia (Orin) Kozoil, Sheila Ouren and Karen Ouren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 5:00 — 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church
Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Elizabeth, MN
Clergy: Father Alan Wielinski
Interment: St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Elizabeth, MN
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls
