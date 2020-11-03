Patricia “Patti” Lynn Raguse, 54, of Moorhead, formerly of Breckenridge, and Fergus Falls, died Monday, October 26, 2020, at Moorhead Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
Patti was born April 24, 1966, in Deerwood, to Duane and Sue (Hashimoto) Raguse. She graduated from Fergus Falls Senior High School. She then attended NDSCS for a short time and also went to beauty school for a short time. Patti was a homemaker and took care of her daughter, Alyssa.
She enjoyed traveling to Duluth, watching her favorite TV shows, listening to music and coffee. She loved her cats and dogs.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Duane and Sue Raguse.
Patti is survived by her daughter, Alyssa Raguse of Grand Forks; grandchildren, Jackson and Ophelia, and other extended family.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Service will be 2 p.m., Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Please refer back to the funeral home website and Patti’s tribute wall for a link to the livestream of the service.
The Rev. Doug Staave will officiate.
Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.