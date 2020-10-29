Patricia “Patti” Raguse, 54, of Moorhead, formerly of Fergus Falls, died Monday, October 26, 2020, at Moorhead Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Service will be 2 p.m., Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Please refer back to the funeral home website and Patti’s tribute wall for a link to the livestream of the service.
The Rev. Doug Staave will officiate.
Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.