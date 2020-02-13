Patricia Stock

Patricia Ann Stock, 92, formerly of Fergus Falls, died Monday, February 10, 2020, in Rochester.
Pat was born in Elbow Lake, the daughter of Annette (Lindquist) and Elias Hanson. She grew up in Fergus Falls and graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1945.
On April 10, 1948, she married Stanley Stock at First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. After their marriage, they made their home in Western Township, where they farmed and raised four children.
Over the years, Pat worked as a secretary at R.R. Ashley Insurance, the Otter Tail County Welfare Office and Lake Region Rehabilitation Center. She was a member of ALCW at First Lutheran and volunteered at Lake Region Hospital Auxiliary.
In 1973, Pat and Stan relocated to Fergus Falls, spending their summers at Hoot Lake and winters in Arizona. Pat’s top priorities were being a loving and supportive wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, crafting and keeping up with family activities. She especially loved playing board games with her grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Stanley; sister, Barbara; brother, Donald, and infant son, Charles. Survivors include four children, Paula (Robert) Brand of Rochester, Eileen (Ken) Gibb of Corvallis, Oregon, Gordon (Bonnie) Stock of Glenwood, Jackie (Bruce) Thompson of Mora; six grandchildren, Sarah (Matt) Bacon, Ben (Amy) Brand, Lindsay (Neil) Roberts, Jeffrey Gibb, Laura (Zach) Norton, and Seth (Lindsay) Thompson; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Colleen Moore of Mendota Heights, and Sally (Gordon) Jones of Pocatello, Idaho, and sister-in-law, LaVerne Mieska of Northfield.
Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Western Cemetery Fund.
A memorial service is scheduled for April 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Olson’s Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
