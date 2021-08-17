Patricia Roscella (Bauman) Teberg, 85, a resident of Fergus Falls, formerly of Erhard, died Monday, August 16, 2021, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer.
Patricia (Pat) was born March 11, 1936, in rural Redwood County, Lamberton, to Tony and Sally (Albertson) Bauman. Pat graduated from Maynard High School in 1954. Pat was the third daughter of four born to Tony and Sally. Pat’s sisters were undoubtedly her lifelong best friends and always gave a huge smile when she talked about her sisters to her friends and family.
Pat received her undergraduate elementary certificate from teachers training in Fergus Falls, in 1955. Pat began her more than 50-year teaching career in rural Chippewa County, in 1955.
In October of 1954, she met her soulmate Louis (Lou) Teberg of Erhard. They began dating and were engaged to be married on July 3, 1955. On June 16, 1956, they were united in marriage at St. Clara’s Parish house in Clara City. They made their home in Fergus Falls, and Pat began teaching country school at District 226 in Carlisle Township teaching grades 1-8 in a one-room schoolhouse.
She taught there until May 1958. Pat and Lou moved to rural Erhard and shared Lou’s family homestead with his father and mother.
On May 21, 1958, Pat began her most cherished career as a mother.
Pat and Lou welcomed their daughter Vickie into the world creating the start of her most prized possession, her family. On October 24, 1961, Pat and Lou’s first son, Joel was born. On May 16, 1963, Pat and Lou’s second son, Jeff was born. Lou then started his own car repair business; Lou’s Roadside Repair at their home in rural Erhard. In September of 1964, Pat began teaching at District 1508 in rural Fergus Falls. Pat and Lou’s third son, Jack, was born on February 17, 1965, but died at birth due to complications during delivery. The “Little Red School House” closed in May of 1970 and Pat took time off from teaching and welcomed their fourth son, Rick into the world on September 13, 1971. Pat became a stay-at-home mother teaching her own children everything they needed to learn. In 1975, Pat and Lou expanded their car repair business and started Lou’s Roadside Salvage. On November 9, 1978, Pat and Lou welcomed their youngest son, Nick into the world and their family. In 1980, Joel took over as the full-time main mechanic for the repair part of the business.
In 1984, Pat went back to teaching as a head start teacher for Otter Tail Wadena Community Action Council in the Pelican Rapids area. She not only taught in a classroom setting but made regular home visits teaching students in their own homes.
In the fall of 1987, Pat and Lou sold Lou’s Roadside Salvage. Pat continued to teach head start and began teaching in the Fergus Falls area until retiring from there in 2005. Not ready to stop teaching yet, Pat began work as a preschool teacher at Children’s Corner in Fergus Falls.
On June 16, 2006, Pat and Lou celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at the Ashby Care Center in Ashby. On September 30, 2006, Lou died after a seven-year battle with Alzheimer’s.
Pat continued to teach preschool at Children’s Corner and also teach immeasurable lessons to her own children and grandchildren.
Pat was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church in Erhard where she taught Sunday school, joined the church council as well as other internal church offices. Pat was also a very active and beloved trained church member as a Stephen Ministries minister. Pat enjoyed sharing her passion for Christ’s love and care of the Christian faith that was so deeply rooted within her to other people in order to assist and guide them on their journey to strengthen their Christian faith. Pat’s Grace Lutheran Church family and friends were extremely important to her and she loved each one of them deeply. Pastor Brad is especially important to Pat and her family and is truly a gift sent from God.
In the fall of 2013, Pat moved to Fergus Falls and continued to teach at Children’s Corner until her complete retirement from teaching in 2016 at the young age of 80.
Pat loved teaching but loved spending time with her family even more. Pat’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the most important people in her life and loved each one very, very much.
She enjoyed numerous summers at the lake. Pat drove to grandsons’ baseball and football games and barely missed any and usually brought her famous Grandma Teberg chocolate chip cookies for the whole team to share. She also enjoyed taking numerous family trips to several states and collecting the collector spoons for the states that she visited. She was even an avid deer hunter for many years and did her best to keep up with her sons whose legs and strides were much longer than hers.
Pat was the most loving, thoughtful, helpful and protective mother, grandmother and great-grandmother any child could have asked for. She was truly a blessing sent by God and will be missed more than words can say.
Pat is survived by her sons: Joel (Julie) Teberg of Fergus Falls, Jeff (Dacia) Teberg of Underwood, Rick (Janet) Teberg of Breckenridge and Nick (Alicia) Teberg of Fergus Falls; grandchildren: Mark (Jaime) Rethwisch and Kris (Anna) Rethwisch both of Fergus Falls, Craig Sweere of Maricopa, Arizona, Bodray Teberg of Fergus Falls, Brandon Teberg and his fiancé’ Karlee of Fergus Falls, Nicole Teberg (special friend Rhonda) of East Grand Forks, Dylan Teberg (special friend Jacey), Andrew Teberg, Jordan Teberg all of Breckenridge, and Nevaeh Teberg, Everly Teberg both of Fergus Falls; great-grandchildren: Alexander, Hailey, Jada, Ryder, Tucker, Alee; sisters: June Jacobs of Madelia, Carol (Erv) Winter of Montevideo, Diane (Roger) Citrowski of Canby, and nieces, nephews and countless cherished friends.
Pat was proceeded in death by her parents: Tony and Sally Bauman; in-laws: William C and Harriet Teberg; husband, Lou; daughter, Vickie; infant son, Jack; brothers in-law: Perry Jacobs, William J (Bill) Teberg, Walt Neuleib, Al Evenson, Tom Sha, Clifford Buss, Harold Jaenisch, Hank Teberg, Chuck Teberg; sisters in-law: Olga Teberg, Minnie Neuleib, Hazel Evenson, Mary Sha, Betty Teberg, Verna Teberg, Dorothy Buss, Doris (Mrs. Hank) Teberg.
Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, August 19, 2021, with a 6:30 p.m. public prayer service at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls and resumes one hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Rev. Brad Soenksen.
Funeral service: 1 p.m. Friday, August 20, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church in Erhard.
Burial: Bagstevold Cemetery, rural Erhard.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.