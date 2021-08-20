Patricia Ann (Garies) Vigen, age 91, of Princeton, died on Monday, August 16, 2021. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 28 at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Princeton with the Rev. Bill Marschall officiating. Burial of her ashes will take place at a later date because Pat generously willed her body to the University of Minnesota. Fellowship with coffee and treats will follow worship.Pat was born on December 2, 1929, in Elizabeth, the daughter of Henry Anthony and Rose Louise (Hauner) Garies. She married Norman C. Vigen on November 15, 1949. Pat is survived by her four children: Norma Spurgin, Duane Vigen, Dale (Connie) Vigen and Julia (Dan) Knapp all of Princeton; four grandchildren: Dacia Stevenson, Princeton, Julie Schraufnagel, Anoka, Ben (Trista) Spurgin, Big Lake, Shannon (Evan Neumann) Knapp, Cambridge, and Molly (Brian Cornell) Spurgin, Tulsa, Oklahoma; six great-grandchildren (with on on the way); two sisters, two brothers, two sisters-in-law and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
