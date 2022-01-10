Patrick Elton Hauge, age 60, of Fergus Falls, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021. He was born on September 12, 1961, to Lois (Enger) Kramer and Elton Hauge. He grew up in Fergus Falls and lived there his entire life. Patrick was married in 1987 and had two children.
Patrick worked as a chef at The Otter for many years and then worked at Northern Contours building cabinets. Patrick enrolled and graduated from The Word of Faith Bible College in Vergas, with his sister Charlotte.
Patrick was active in the car racing at the local track in Fergus Falls. In his younger years, Patrick raced both ice cars and dirt track cars. Later on, he was in the pits working on his brother's race car. Patrick was even known to be in the pits helping his family members at local demo derbies.
Patrick loved his children, grandchildren, family and pets and they all loved him in return.
Survived by daughter, Kayla (Shane) Rader; son, Nicholas Hauge; siblings, Jerry and Brian Hauge; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by parents Lois (Enger) Kramer and Elton Hauge; sister, Charlotte Brown; brother, Roger Hauge; sister-in-law, Debbie Hauge; nephews, Timothy Hauge and Chris Brown.
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone