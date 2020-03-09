Patrick “Pat” Prunty passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Sanford Health in Fargo after battling an aggressive Stage IV lung cancer.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 12 at Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service. Visitation will continue from 1-2 p.m. followed by the memorial service at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 13 at the Perham United Methodist Church. The Rev. Amy Strom will officiate. Light lunch and fellowship will follow the service at the church.
Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service, Perham, MN (218) 346-5175 www.schoenebergerfh.com.