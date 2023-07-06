Patrick (Pat) Leo Welch, 79, of Dalton, MN passed away peacefully at his home on May 22, 2023. Pat was born on August 31, 1943, in Breckenridge, MN to Frank and Frederica (Femling) Welch. He grew up in Wahpeton, ND and was a proud Wahpeton Wop, graduating in 1962. After graduation, Pat attended NDSCS in Wahpeton and received his AA degree in architectural drafting.
Pat volunteered for service in the US Army in 1964 during the Vietnam conflict and was stationed in Germany for 3 years. Pat held great pride in his family’s military history. His father was stationed in France during World War I, brothers David and Frank served in the Korean War and brother Jerry served in the Vietnam War. Several of Pat’s nephews and a niece also contributed their service.
After returning from Germany, Pat attended his beloved UND in Grand Forks, ND. He graduated from UND with his teaching degree, but soon found out that teaching was not for him. Following his heart, he became an over-the-road truck driver for 25 years with the Melroe Bobcat Company in Gwinner, ND and retired having driven 2.5 million accident-free miles.
In 1975 he married Mary Jo (Frigaard) Olson and was blessed with sons Aric and Michael. In 1983, Pat married Ellen Christopherson at their home in Dalton. They soon welcomed son Nathan and were active participants in Our Saviors Ten Mile Lake Church as Sunday School and Youth Leaders. After Ellen passed away in 1998, Pat became very involved with the Lake Region Pioneer Threshermen’s Association. He loved his John Deere tractors and had very fond memories of working with the other threshermen building the grain elevator and the memorial building as well as planting many trees and taking care of the grounds.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Ellen, son Nathan, brothers David Welch and his wife Deloris, brother Frank Welch, brother Jerry Welch and his wife Margot, Ellen’s parents Herb and Dorothy Christopherson and brother in-law Dale Christopherson.
Pat is survived by his children, Aric (Nicole) Welch of Pillager, MN and Michael (Melissa) Olson of Underwood, MN; grandchildren Kai and Lyla Welch, Ayden and Sophia Olson; Sisters in-law Janet Welch of Ashby, MN and Cindy Christopherson of Hoffman, MN; several nieces and nephews including Tom (Cindy) Welch of Ashby, MN, Shelle (Kevin) Sandmeyer of Fergus Falls, MN, Amy (Tony) Winter and family of Glenwood, MN, Mike (Marisa) Christopherson and family of Alexandria, MN; and grandnephew Austin (Ailiana) Sandmeyer of Herriman, UT.
Pat was telling jokes and playing cribbage to the end and will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am on July 15, 2023 at the Dalton Community Park. Lunch will follow at the Dalton Community Center. In case of inclement weather, services will be moved to the Dalton Community Center.
Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls MN is assisting the family with arrangements.
