Paul Charles Bandholtz passed away August 6, 2020, at his home near Borup. Paul was born October 29, 1947, son of Stanley and Jennette Bandholtz in Fergus Falls. Paul grew up primarily in Barnesville and moved to Fergus Falls for his last two years of high school, and graduated in 1966. Paul very much enjoyed participating in sports, and he excelled in football and baseball.
Paul continued his education at St. Cloud State College and Jamestown State College in North Dakota. Paul joined the U. S. Marines on April 1, 1968, and served a one-year tour in Vietnam, where he received a Purple Heart.
After his military discharge, he was employed as the assistant manager at the Elks Club in Fergus Falls. During his working career, he managed a number of restaurants, including Stub’s of Battle Lake, VFW of Moorhead, Elks Clubs of Jamestown, North Dakota and Detroit Lakes. Paul was also the owner of The Rusty Nail in Battle Lake in the 1980s and later the Sandbar in Detroit Lakes. Paul very much enjoyed working with the staff and providing customers with quality food and entertainment.
Paul’s hobbies included fishing, hunting, being on the lake, and an avid fan of sports. His many friendships were important to him and something he greatly enjoyed. Paul looked forward to spending winters in South Padre Island, Texas.
Paul is survived by his sister, Barbara (Clair) Prody of Battle Lake; nieces, Amy (Tim) Underhill of Delano, Angela Holm of St. Louis Park, and Christie Prody of Fargo, and nephew, Barrett Prody of Fargo. He is also survived by eight grandnieces and nephews, as well as many beloved friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his grandmother, Lyda Bandholtz; parents, Stanley and Jennette Bandholtz, and his brother, Stephen Craig Bandholtz.
A graveside funeral, with his family, will be held at Fort Snelling at a later date. A remembrance for Paul will also be held in October at the Sandbar in Detroit Lakes.
