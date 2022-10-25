Paul Elmer Larson, 85, of Fergus Falls, passed away peacefully, Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND.
He was born July 3, 1937 to Elmer and Ruth (Matson) Larson in Fergus Falls. He grew up in Fergus Falls and graduated in 1955. While in school he lettered in football and baseball. After graduation he attended Bethel College for one year, followed by two years at Minnesota School of Business, graduating with honors with a BA in Accounting.
On September 13, 1958 Paul married Joanne Lindquist, his Bethel sweetheart, at Temple Baptist Church in Rockford, IL. They settled in the Twin Cities where they raised their two sons. He served in the United States Army Reserves from 1958-1964. Paul was an accountant at Cronstrom Manufacturing and Thermo King and later was employed as an Operations Manager at Budget Rent-A-Car Airport. In 1979 he purchased his own truck and leased it to Dart Transit in St. Paul. He was a member of the Million Mile Club and the Dart’s Hall of Fame. In 1982 Paul moved his family back to Fergus Falls to help care for his parents.
As a teenager, Paul accepted the Lord as his Savior at a Billy Graham Crusade in Minneapolis. He was baptized and became a member of First Baptist Church, now CrossRoads, where he enjoyed volunteering. He and Joanne baked dozens of cookies each week for the Awana Club. He loved his family dearly and was a very kind and caring person.
Paul could always be seen wearing a baseball cap. Sports were a big part of his entire life, from playing to coaching and finally being a “fan in the stands”. He attended many of the Minnesota Gopher, Vikings and Twins games over the years.
He thoroughly enjoyed all the trips he and Joanne took to Hawaii to visit their son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Junko. Time spent hunting and fishing with family and friends was very special to him. His brother, Dale, would visit every fall to hunt birds with the help of their black labs and fishing trips in the Boundary Waters with his son, Bradley, were some of the most memorable adventures in which Paul cherished greatly. He also loved to work in his yard and found pleasure in feeding the birds at home as well as at the MN Veterans Home, where he was known as the “Bird Man”. The YMCA was his favorite place to stop on his way into town to take advantage of the opportunity to exercise.
Paul enjoyed helping others and would be the first to lend a hand. He helped his sister, Valli with projects including, one summer he installed a split rail fence for her. Delivering “Meals By Wheels” was another way he helped bring a smile and a warm meal to those in need.
He will be missed by those that loved him most, his loving wife of 64 years, Joanne of Fergus Falls; sons, Timothy of Honolulu, HI and Bradley of Fergus Falls; brother, Dale (Mary) Larson of Shoreview; and many nieces, nephews and their families.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Elmer and Ruth (Matson) Larson; daughter-in-law, Junko Larson; sisters, Valli (Del) Norris and Marlys (Ken) Gilliver.
Memorials are preferred to CrossRoads Church, Ukraine Fund.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 28, 2022, at CrossRoads Church in Fergus Falls with a visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Reverend Joey Kalan
Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com