Paul Bernard Jensen, son of Bernard and Frances Jensen, was born November 19, 1952, in Audubon, Iowa. He passed away at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo on April 28, 2021. He was 68 years old.
Paul was confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Avoca, Iowa. He graduated from Avo-Ha High School with the Class of 1971. After graduation, Paul served in the Air Force for six years including time spent at Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Nebraska; Torrejón Air Base, Spain; and at Hill AFB in Utah.
On July 5, 1974, he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart Becky Piittmann at Trinity Lutheran Church in Avoca, Iowa. They were blessed with two children - Nathan and Lindsey.
Paul worked for Schwan’s for 21 years in various positions in the Midwest. After leaving Schwan’s in 1999, they bought Weslake Resort in Underwood, Minnesota and owned that until 2004. This was the perfect job for Paul because he loved talking with and meeting new people. Paul could talk to anyone about anything and had an uncanny ability to remember people’s names and their stories. His plan was then to retire, however, he spent the next few years doing construction and helping build homes in the area.
Paul had many hobbies. He loved hunting as one could tell by the many head mounts on the walls of his home. He also loved fishing which he passed on to his grandchildren. If you couldn’t find Papa and Owen, they were probably on the dock fishing. He was the very best dad but an even more incredible papa. He also recently enjoyed coaching the kids of the Underwood trap team.
Preceding him in death are his father, Bernard Jensen; mother, Frances Jensen; and brothers, Ronald Jensen and Allen Jensen.
He is survived by his wife, Becky Jensen of Underwood; son, Nathan Jensen of Fergus Falls; daughter, Lindsey (Steve) Green of Rothsay; grandchildren, Owen (5) and Greta (3); brothers, Don (Marty) Jensen of Warwick, Georgia, Steve (Rita) Jensen of Lennox Township, Michigan and Mark (Julie) Jensen of Walnut, Iowa; Sister, Karen (Paul) Petersen of Fort Dodge, Iowa; 20 nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Monday May 3, 2021, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Underwood, with a memorial gathering one hour prior to the service at the church.
The Rev. Nathaniel Nash will officiate.
Interment will be at Messiah Lutheran Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls. A livestream of the service will be available on Paul’s obituary page.