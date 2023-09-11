Paul L Brown, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2023, in Fergus Falls.
Paul was born on November 23, 1951, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as one of six kids to his parents William and Romaine Brown. He went to a Christian school growing and was an active member of the choir. In the 1980s he became a father to his son Darjon Brown who was his pride and joy. On December 23, 2015, Paul was united in marriage to Joy (Quernemoen) and together they made their home in Fergus Falls. It was in Fergus falls that Paul became close friends with Tammy and Jayson Mueller.
Paul was known for his love for God, nature, and animals (especially his dog Tera). He also loved music. He loved playing his flute, keyboards, guitars, singing, listening to his jazz music. He loved God’s creation in nature, so fishing was a highlight for him. He enjoyed the special rides to church on Sundays with his wife Joy and her parents Russ and Joyce Quernemoen, whom he admired. Family was very important to Paul, and he enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews as well as talking to his sisters Romaine and Paula. He always made his sister Paula feel young by calling her his “baby sister”. He always made his family feel important and loved. Paul would take people into his home who needed a meal or a place to stay. He loved cooking and put his “foot” into everything he made. He always went out of his way to brighten people’s day with his jubilant smile, vibrant humor, and loving personality. He liked socializing in diversity with all people regardless of shape, culture, or personality. The more the merrier.
Despite Paul’s numerous physical challenges, he didn’t complain and always fought to enjoy life to the fullest.
Paul is preceded in death by his brothers Mike and William, and his sister Portia. He is survived by his wife Joy Brown of Fergus Falls; his son Darjon Brown of Minneapolis; Joy’s children Johnathan (Kritsen) Quernemoen and Grace Quernemoen; his sisters Romaine Turner of Maple Grove and Paula Parson of Las Vegas; grandchildren Cruz, Aden, and Indy; many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral will be held Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 1:00 PM at United Pentecostal Church 23014 Rus Dic Circle, Fergus Falls, MN, 56537.
