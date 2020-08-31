Paul LaFond, age 78, of Perham, died Thursday, August 27, 2020, in Essentia Health, Fargo. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by the funeral Mass at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2 at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Perham. The committal service with military honors will follow the Mass at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Perham. With the family’s apologies, due to COVID-19, there will be no luncheon. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask.
Paul Gene LaFond was born September 30, 1941, in Grand Rapids, the son of Eugene Paul and Elizabeth Julia (Bubany) LaFond. Paul served in the Army during Vietnam as a corporal and was honorably discharged in 1966. Paul was united in marriage to Bernice Ruth Derke in 1966. In 1970, Paul and Bernice moved to Perham where they spent the rest of their lives. They were married 47 years until Bernice’s death in 2013.
Paul was a charter member of the Perham Lions Club where he served as treasurer for 20 years. He was a charter member of the Lakes Toastmasters, charter member of the Mills Military Order of the Cootie and a lifetime member of the Perham VFW Post 4020. Paul loved spending his summers camping at his favorite spots around the state and his past winters in Arizona. He enjoyed playing cards, tractor pulls, taking pictures and collecting cameras. But, most of all, he loved his morning coffee with the guys.
Surviving Paul is his son, Michael (Pam) LaFond; his grandchildren, Brett LaFond and Chloe LaFond; his sisters, Frances Klar and Margaret Gjerstad; his brothers, Jerome (Sherry) LaFond and David (Kathy) LaFond; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding Paul in death were his parents; his wife Bernice; and his sister Bernadette Adamietz.
