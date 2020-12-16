Memorial services will be held for Paul Maki, age 74, of New York Mills, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena. A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers Paul’s family would prefer memorials to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.
Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to send Paul’s family a message of comfort and support.
Arrangements are provided by Karvonen Funeral and Cremation Services.