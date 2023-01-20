Paul Rustad, 88, of Fergus Falls, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the Minnesota Veteran’s Home in Fergus Falls.
Paul D. Rustad was born to Ole and Anna (Anderson) Rustad on January 4, 1935, in Ashby.
He attended grade school in District #9 in Grant County and graduated from Ashby High School in 1953. He furthered his education at Augsburg College.
He served in the United States Army for two years, spending time in Korea, and earned a National Defense Service Medal. Following his military service, he was employed in Minneapolis for one year and then in Fargo, ND, for 15 years doing construction work. For the remainder of his working career, he was self-employed in the construction business.
Paul was a member of the American Legion MN Post No. 0357 and of Peace Lutheran Church of Ashby.
He enjoyed fishing, gardening and walking.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Carleton, Orvin, Richard and Russell; sister, Sylvia Rustad; sister-in-law, Nola Rustad and Marlene Koski.
Paul is survived by his sister, Betty of Fergus Falls; sister-in-law, JoAnn Rustad of Bloomington and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Peace Lutheran Church in Ashby, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Reverend Dan Hermanson
Interment: Pelican Lake Cemetery, Ashby, MN
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
