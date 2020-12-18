Paul Schauff, 90, of Fergus Falls, died Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Sanford in Fargo.
Paul was born October 7, 1930, in Nashua, to John and Mary (Wahlham) Schauff. He attended country school through the eighth grade. Paul married Kathryn Hendrickson.
In 1951, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1956. Paul served in France, Germany, Iceland, and South Africa. During his time in the military, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. Paul returned to the family farm north of Fergus Falls in Friberg Township. Later he became a diesel mechanic, Paul worked for Norris-Krog Excavating, Dean’s Excavating, and Fergus International.
Paul was a member of the American Legion in Underwood and St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, “deer rides,” and taking Hinerick, his dog, for car rides.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife; brothers, George, Anthony, and Daniel Schauff, and daughter, Rebecca Whiteaker.
Paul is survived by his children, Mary Birch of Fergus Falls, Debbie (Tom) Stumpf of Syracuse, Indiana, John (Pam) Schauff of Carlos, Doug (Betsy) Anderson of St. Louis, Missouri, Dennis (Sue) Anderson of Rolette, Texas, Danny Anderson of Fergus Falls, and Daniel (Jeanne) Kreter of California, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Walk-through visitation will be 12–2 p.m., Sunday, December 20, 2020, with a public prayer service at 12 p.m. at the Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Elizabeth.
Please refer to the Olson Funeral Home Website and Paul’s tribute wall for a recording of the service.
Father Patrick Hoeft will officiate.
Interment will be at St. Elizabeth Catholic Cemetery, Elizabeth.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
