Paulette Martinae (Muhlenbeck) Patterson, 69, of Richfield, died Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at her summer residence near Fergus Falls under the care of LB Hospice.
Paulette was born March 31, 1952, to Harold “Bud” Muhlenbeck and Charlene (Fick) Muhlenbeck Hendrickx in Fergus Falls. She attended District 544 and graduated from Fergus Falls Senior High School in 1970. She attended Alexandria Technical School earning a degree in accounting. She also attended NDSU and MSUM where she studied nursing and became a registered nurse.
On December 3, 1976, Paulette married Gale Patterson in Elizabeth. She worked various places in Fargo/Moorhead as an RN and also at the Minneapolis VA from 1996-2021. She retired April 30, 2021.
She loved holidays and spending time with family and especially loved her three grandsons. She also enjoyed needlework, the outdoors and feeding the wild animals, the lake, shopping and Hallmark Christmas movies.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Gale; her parents, Bud and Charlene Muhlenbeck, and grandparents, Heinie and Alice Fick.
Paulette is survived by her children, Chris Patterson of St. Paul, Casey (Gabriela) Patterson of Dakar, Senegal, and Chad (Sheridan) Patterson of Farmington; grandchildren, Luke and Cole Patterson of Farmington, and Mateo Patterson of Dakar, Senegal; sisters, Peggy (Ray) Bernard and Allyson (Jarid) Norgren; brothers, Harlan Muhlenbeck and James (Tracy) Muhlenbeck; sister-in-law, Bonnie (Roger) Christensen; brother-in-law, Tim (Debi) Patterson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with prayers and sharing at 2:30 p.m.
Clergy: Rev. Craig Palach.
Interment: St. John Cemetery, Elizabeth.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.