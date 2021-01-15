Pauline (Polly) Johnson, age 90, died December 22, 2020, at Prelude Assisted Living in Woodbury. Polly was born to Edward and Louisa (Shen) Pulford on July 17, 1930, and raised on a farm at Walker Lake outside Richville, in Otter Tail County.
Polly graduated from Perham, High School in 1948 with honors. She entered training that same year at Mounds-Midway School of Nursing in St. Paul, Minnesota, graduating three years later as an RN. This was quite an adjustment from rural farm life to the city, she often said.
On March 13, 1954, Polly married Harold (Harry) Johnson, and they resided in St. Paul. In 1960, they moved to Lubbock, Texas, and managed the Culligan water conditioning business there. They returned to Minnesota in 1963, living in Owatonna until 1966 when they moved to North St. Paul. Polly worked as an RN in Owatonna, continuing her nursing career in St. Paul until 1971. Harry started Johnson Water Conditioning in the early 1980s with Polly running the office.
Polly was active in choir and marching band in high school, played the piano and loved singing as an adult. She excelled at sewing, baking and crafts and was a longtime member of Hayden Heights Baptist Church, active in the choir and missions-related work.
Polly loved spending time with her five grandchildren and was delighted as well to have two great-grandchildren. In her later years she enjoyed fishing, swimming, time with family and friends, and long drives in the country.
Polly is survived by her sister, Nola Gail Comfort of Maplewood; four daughters, Jody Johnson of Blackduck, Cindy (Carole Mitchell) of Erhard, Cherie Johnson of Woodbury, and Kara (Greg) Youngquist of Cottage Grove; five grandchildren, Sara and Megan (Ryan Knutson) Gross of Bemidji, Nathanial (Deanna) Youngquist of St. Paul, Isaac Youngquist and Alex Youngquist of Cottage Grove; two great-grandchildren, Jacob Gross and Maggie Youngquist, and 23 nieces and nephews.
Polly was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; her parents; brothers, Riley and Thomas Pulford; sisters, Sylvia Ray and Maxine Crocfer; niece, Wendi Phillips, and nephews, Stan and Mike Crocfer.
Memorials are preferred to Lake Region Healthcare Cancer Center, Fergus Falls.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are pending with the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
