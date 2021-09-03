Peder Micheal Kucera was born in Fergus Falls on June 6, 1979. On August 29, 2021, Peder passed away at his home with Emily by his side.
Peder graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1998 and went on to NDSC for diesel mechanics, graduating in 2000. He took pride in his career as a field service diesel mechanic with Ziegler Cat that he began in 1996.
On Aug. 16, 2003, he married Emily (Heiman) Kucera. In June of 2014, Peder moved back to his beloved childhood home just outside of Fergus Falls on the Pelican River. He was preceded in death by his father, Jim Kucera. He is survived by his wife, Emily (Heiman) Kucera; mother, Linda (Iversen) Kucera; sister, Niki (Mike) Welde and nephew Jack; brother, Dylan (Susie) and nephew Andy; brother, Eddie (Brittany) and niece and nephew Hayley and Kellen; mother and father-in-law, Bill and Lori Heiman; sister-in-law, Kelsey Jacoby (Matt) and nieces and nephew, LillyBell, Alexander and Ivy.
Come celebrate Peder with us any time after 3:00 PM on Saturday September 11th at their home, located at 827 Two Rivers Road, Fergus Falls. Enjoy a casual gathering with food and beverages. There is plenty of parking. Bring a chair, picture, stories, and good vibes.
