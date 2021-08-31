Peder Kucera, 42, of Fergus Falls, died on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at his residence surrounded by family, under the care of Knute-Nelson Hospice.

Funeral arrangements are pending with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls for Peder Kucera.

