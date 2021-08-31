Peder Kucera Aug 31, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Peder Kucera, 42, of Fergus Falls, died on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at his residence surrounded by family, under the care of Knute-Nelson Hospice.Funeral arrangements are pending with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls for Peder Kucera. To plant a tree in memory of Peder Kucera as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HELP WANTED Truck Drivers For Fall Harvest. For Corn, Soybeans Wanted Sugar Beet Truck Drivers No CDL required Interested, call WORKERS NEEDED for PT light custodial work at the Hansel PIANO OR VOICE LESSONS 20+ Accounting Specialist Highway Maintenance Worker Licensed Dental Assistant and Clinical Assistant Parts Counter Salesperson ACT Therapist & Mobile Crisis Team MH Practitioner Personal Banker/Teller View all job listings >