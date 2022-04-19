Penny Joy Severson, 61, of Erhard, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Lake Region Healthcare.
Penny was born on January 23, 1961 in St. Paul, MN, the daughter of Joseph “Dick” and Donna Mae (Codling) Halvorson. She grew up in St. Paul and graduated in 1979 from Park Sr. High School.
On September 4, 1987, she married Larry Severson in St. Paul. Through the years, Penny worked for Century Circuits, Asset Recovery and Legacy of St. Anthony.
She was a member of Vulvar Cancer Awareness Forum and active in her bible study group. She enjoyed advanced coloring, crocheting, singing, bible and religious podcasts, reading, watching her favorite tv shows, including, NCIS, Little House on the Prairie and Grey’s Anatomy. She was also very tech savvy.
Preceding her in death were her parents; grandparents, Selmer and Myrtle Halvorson and Donald and Erna Codling; as well as her brother, Richard Halvorson.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Severson of Erhard, MN; children, John (Megan Sebion) Glassing of Prescott, WI, April (Troy) Scarborough of St. Paul, MN and Ryan Severson of Minneapolis, MN; grandchildren, Arianna and Austin; siblings, Michael Halvorson, Jo Marcotte, Sandra Abrams; lifelong friends, Linda Wheeler and Claire Williams. Also surviving are many other loving family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Hillbillies Vittles and Brews in Erhard, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
