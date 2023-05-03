Philip Russell Aune, 94 years old of Underwood, died on March 29th at the Veterans Home in Fergus Falls. He was born on March 3, 1929 on the farmstead in rural Underwood, MN to John and Inga Aune. He was baptized and confirmed at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, MN. His grade school years were spent at the Barnhard School, District 182. He attended ninth grade at Underwood High School and then transferred to the West Central School of Agriculture in Morris, MN where he enjoyed playing basketball and singing in the choir. He graduated in 1946. After high school he returned home to help his father with their grain and dairy farm. He served in the US Army Signal Corps from January 1954 to January 1956 and was honorably discharged as Sp/3. He was stationed in four places of duty in his country, as well as in Italy and Austria.
In 1964 he purchased the home farm. He was united in marriage to Joyce Windahl on June 27, 1964 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, MN. They are the parents of four children: Barbara, William, Jana and Daniel.
Phil served on the Underwood Creamery Board, Sverdrup Township Board and was on the Trustee Board and Deacon Board of Bethel Lutheran Church for several years. He sang in the church choir for over 50 years and was a member of two male chorus groups from the Church of the Lutheran Brethren who toured Norway in 1968 and 1997. He had a beautiful solo voice and sang at many weddings and funerals, as well as in several different quartets.
In 1968 he sold the cows and began working for Na-Churs Plant Food Company. He traveled Minnesota and the Dakotas, retiring in 1994 as Territory Sales Manager. He was preceded in death by his brother Jimmy who died at the age of six; his parents; his brother Lawrence Aune; sister Kathryn and Frank Maiolini; sister Ruth and Charles Estes, Sr.; brother Vernon and Helen Aune; sister Ione and Dale Klaessy; brother John Donald and Beverly Aune; sister Gudrun and Herb Otto; sister Mary and Julian Wold; sister Charlotte and Ben Rhoades; and Irv Dennen.
He is survived by his wife; children Barb (Kelly) Jefferis; William (Miriam) Aune; Jana (Sandy) Deach and Daniel Aune; also by grandchildren: Britta (Keith) Knudsen; Hannah and Patrick Jefferis; Marley, Isaac and Ezra Aune; Thea and Haakon Deach; great-grandchildren: Lachlan and Onora Little; Rylynn and Bowen Knudsen.
Memorials preferred to the Bethel Lutheran Organ fund or to Hillcrest Academy.
Funeral to be held Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 11 AM at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, MN, with a visitation beginning an hour prior. Burial following the service at Rindal Cemetery in Underwood, MN with Military Honors by VFW Post 612 and American Legion Post 30 of Fergus Falls. Arrangements with Glende-Nilson Funeral Homes.
