Philip Aune

EPSON MFP image

Philip Russell Aune, 94 years old of Underwood, died on March 29th at the Veterans Home in Fergus Falls. He was born on March 3, 1929 on the farmstead in rural Underwood, MN to John and Inga Aune. He was baptized and confirmed at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, MN. His grade school years were spent at the Barnhard School, District 182. He attended ninth grade at Underwood High School and then transferred to the West Central School of Agriculture in Morris, MN where he enjoyed playing basketball and singing in the choir. He graduated in 1946. After high school he returned home to help his father with their grain and dairy farm. He served in the US Army Signal Corps from January 1954 to January 1956 and was honorably discharged as Sp/3. He was stationed in four places of duty in his country, as well as in Italy and Austria.

