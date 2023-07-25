Phoebe M. Payson, 87, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Phoebe Mardell Olson was born October 24, 1935 to Victor and Catherine “Katy” (Shoemaker) Olson in Deer Park, WI. She attended school in Deer Park through tenth grade.
On March 12, 1955, Phoebe married Rueben Payson.
She was a homemaker, dietary assistant, and a bar/restaurant owner.
Her hobbies included baking, sewing, knitting, crocheting, playing piano, board games, card games, cribbage, poker games with friends, and singing silly songs to her children and grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Rueben; and infant son, Gregory; parents, Victor and Katy Olson; sisters, Alberta Johnson, Victoria Bottolfson, Virginia Olson, Maxine Mante, Arlene Rosenow, and Louise Knutson; brothers, Raymond Olson and John Olson; niece, Lisa Payson Garvin, and great-grandsons, Parker Kort and Renny Olson.
Phoebe is survived by her two sons, Jeffrey (Noelle) of Rockwell, TX and Michael (Connie) of Fergus Falls; five daughters, Christy (Gary) Anderson of Fergus Falls, Debbie Payson (David) of Albuquerque, NM, Jackie (Dean) Hanneman of Fergus Falls, Cindy (Bill) Kacer of Fergus Falls, and Cathy (Bob) Barker Jr. of Fergus Falls; sister, Alice Larson of New Richmond, WI; 20 grandchildren, Clayton (Darla) Wilson, Brian (Maxine) Bishko, Russell Payson, Belinda (Bear) Payson, Joseph (Lindsey) Payson, Jacob (Cassie) Payson, Amanda (John) Stalnik, Heather (Andy) Phelps, Nicole (Joe) McGaugh, Becca (Pat) Balsiger, Alisha (Sarah) Payson, Ashlie Schulz, Ryan (Stephanie) Payson, Jeff Jacobson, Daniel (Leanna) Jacobson, Janeice (Christopher) Potthoff, Daniel (Tanya) Kort, Malerie Kort, Abby (Chuck) Walker, and Jessica Payson; 46 great-grandchildren, Ryly, Reese, Seth, Megan, Breanna, Amber, Gregory, Kimberly, Tyler, Davin, Chase, Jayton, Joey, Jamison, Weston, Addisyn, Maya, Justus, Kinsley, Abby, AJ, Oliver, Emma, Amelia, Jasper, Brody, Evan, Calvin, Landon, Violet, Finley, Zackery, Maddie, Savanah, Travis, Hailey, Ethan, Austin, Cheyenne, Gabe, Easton, Brennan, Becker, Barrett, Blake, and Maddy; ten great-great-grandchildren, Emily, Dahlia, Braden, Jax, Addi, Sophia, Olivia, Dillion, Brylie, and Thadius; and last but not least, her best friend Nancy (Paul) Lange of Cumberland, WI.
Mom,
We thank God EVERYDAY that He chose YOU to be our mother. Can’t thank you enough for everything you did for us kids. You loved us and taught us how to love, we feel so fortunate. You were the glue for this family, and we will forever be grateful for all did for us every day. You will be missed in a BIG way. Until we meet again, we love you, Christy, Debbie, Jeff, Jackie, Mike, Cindy, and Cathy.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend David Strom.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.