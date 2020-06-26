Phyllis Jean Hulet, 77, of rural Fergus Falls, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Lake Region Healthcare, Fergus Falls.
She was born May 3, 1943, in St. Paul, the daughter of L. John and Louise (Rehm) Peterka. She attended school in Wahpeton, graduating in 1961 and then attended NDSSS, graduating in the Associate of Nursing program in 1962. She began her employment at Lake Region Hospital, Fergus Falls.
On September 18, 1965, she married Charles Hulet in Fergus Falls. They lived for a time in Minneapolis, where Phyllis was employed as an LPN in Hennepin County. In 1966, they moved to Fergus Falls, then Wahpeton, and later returned to Fergus Falls, where they remained until her death. She was employed at Lake Region Hospital and also Our Lady of Victory School.
Phyllis was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Fergus Falls. She enjoyed outdoor activities, camping, reading, boating, flea markets, and craft shows.
Preceding her in death were her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Chuck; children, Jason (Sherri) of Fergus Falls and Kiernan Jeanette (John) Gladman of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Steven Forrest, Vincent Schulte, and Ann Marie Wronkowski; great-grandchildren, Emma Forrest and Ajdin Forrest; brothers, Jon (Linda) Peterka of Nebraska and William (Avie) Peterka of North Dakota, a loyal friend, Cookie Nelson; along with many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 5–7 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls
A private family service will be held.
The Rev. David Holte will officiate.
Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.