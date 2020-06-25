Phyllis Jean Hulet, 77, of rural Fergus Falls, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Lake Region Healthcare, Fergus Falls.
Visitation will be 5–7 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
A private family service will be held.
Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
