Phyllis Jean Cory, 82, of Fergus Falls, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Park Gardens Memory Care in Fergus Falls.
Phyllis Jean (Jeannie) Cory was born September 26, 1939 in Grafton, ND. Her parents were Elmer S. and Sophia Isabelle (Berndson) Thorfinnson of Grafton. She was baptized at Vikur Lutheran Church in Mountain, ND and confirmed at the United Lutheran Church in Grand Forks, ND. Jeannie attended Wilder Grade School and graduated from Central High School in Grand Forks in 1957. She attended the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks and graduated in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Medical Technology.
On September 9, 1960, Jeannie married David Brooks Cory. The couple had three sons, Paul, John, and Mark.
After graduation Jeannie worked in the Microbiology Department at UND. After moving to Fergus Falls, she was employed in the pathology lab at Lake Region Hospital. She also worked as a receptionist for the Fergus Falls Medical Group Mall Clinic. After moving to Oregon in 1987 she worked for the Aloha Dermatology Clinic for ten years before moving back to Fergus Falls. In 2001, she became the manager of the River Bend Apartments in Fergus Falls before retiring.
Jeannie was always excited to tell you about her years at UND, especially her ties to the sorority, Delta Gamma. She loved her Delta Gamma sisters and anything and everything that had to do with it. Knowing that both of her granddaughters will continue that legacy was a dream come true. She also had a deep love and loyalty for her family and friends. She was proud of her Icelandic heritage, always celebrating it, especially on August-the-Two. Her endearment of her two granddaughters was always obvious to all that knew her, Grace and Hannah. Fixing them ‘Chicken and Stars’ soup and making the traditional Icelandic Jam-Jam cookies were a joy for her and the girls. Her true “happy place” was Swan Lake! This included all of the people around the lake that she considered her family. She spent a majority of her years there, raising her family and after moving back from Oregon, she was “back on Swan!” She enjoyed the outdoors, “swooshing” down the ski slopes, relaxing by the lake, and the sunshine. She delighted in the hunt for antiques that would fit into her home décor. Her artistic decorating style of wrapping herself in color, beauty and “things that make you smile” was evident in her home and place of work. In her spare time, Jeannie liked to read books on a variety of subjects including, Christian inspirational novels.
Preceding her in death were her parents, her sister Darlene and her son, Paul.
Jean is survived by her children, John and Mark (Amy); granddaughters, Grace and Hannah Cory and special friend and dear-to-her-heart, Diane Swanson.
Jeannie’s family would like to extend a special “Thank you” to the Park Gardens staff, for the sincere and compassionate care they provided during her stay.
Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Mark Johnson
Interment: Bethlehem Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN
Arrangements are provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com