This past Tuesday, God called on his many angels to return to heaven. Our beloved Phyllis left this mortal world at 5:40 a.m. CST on November 10, 2020.
Phyllis Elaine Neisess was born on October 28, 1927, to Charles and Selma Roach (Muth). She married Calvin Llyod Neisess on January 18, 1948. They had seven children; Barbara (Mohwinkel), Lynette (McLean), Avaline (Peterka), Janelle (LeRoy), Daryl, Corinne (Holte), and Tamera (Anderson). Together, they farmed and milked dairy cattle on a farm first near Campbell, and later moving 7 miles west of Fergus Falls near French. Sadly, Calvin passed away in 1988. Phyllis continued to live in and around Fergus Falls.
Phyllis has a younger brother Robert and a younger sister Judy (Rossman) who live in the Fargo Morehead area. She had two other sisters, Bernice (Wolden) and Rosalie (Meyer) both of whom have passed. Numerous nephews and nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren survive. Yes, Phyllis lived a full life and did her part to replenish the earth.
Phyllis was a strong selfless woman. She didn’t make a lot of noise, nor did she tolerate it. She was an excellent mother providing all of her children with the conservative values we each behold. She will be a good angel. An angel we know will always be looking over her flock, nurturing and loving each and every one of us!
A spring time celebration of life is being planned for Phyllis after COVID.
Godspeed Phyllis! May you enjoy calm waters and fair winds.