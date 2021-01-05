Phyllis O. Anderson, age 93, of Fergus Falls, died January 1, 2021, at PioneerCare Homestead Cottage in Fergus Falls.
Phyllis Odella Mobraten was born May 12,1927, in Carlisle, the daughter of Julius P. and Frances (Houg) Mobraten. She was baptized and confirmed at Hedemarken Lutheran Church of Carlisle. She attended grade school in rural Fergus Falls and graduated from Fergus Falls High School. She attended Miss Wood’s Kindergarten and Primary School in Minneapolis and received her teaching certificate. After several years of teaching, she was united in marriage to Leland K. Anderson at Hedemarken Lutheran Church on June 2, 1956. Their life was spent in the Fergus Falls area where they were involved with dairy/grain farming.
Phyllis was a long time member of First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls and was active with Luther World Relief Projects, WELCA, and she especially loved quilting with the women there. Phyllis made several quilts for her children and each grandchild received a quilt when graduating from high school.
She enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s music and sporting events through the years.
Phyllis is survived by her four children; Linnea (Greg) Clifford, Dwight (Jeanne) Anderson, Joan (Scott) Levin, and Ross (Carrie) Anderson; 13 grandchildren; Aaron and Nathan Clifford, Brandon (Susan) Anderson, Hannah (Chet) Paulson, Shannon (Grant) Torgerson, Blake (Kelli) Levin, Maria and Julia Levin, Riley, Carson, Jordynn, Gwendalyn, and Henrik Anderson; and three great-grandchildren, Maxine, Evelyn and Laken Anderson.
Phyllis is also survived by her sisters, Gen Svare and Marie (Paul) Torgerson; brother, David L. (Nancy Regan) Mobraten; sister-in-law, Valdine Roehl, and several nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, granddaughters, Mallory Rose and Nicole Rae, siblings, Anna (Bill) Johnson, Florence (Gene) Dufty, Bud (Florence) Mobraten, Art Mobraten, and brothers-in-law, Vince Svare and Robert Roehl.
A private family service will be held with a celebration of life at a later date in the summer. Please refer to Phyllis’s tribute wall for a recording of the service.
Burial will be at First Lutheran North Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
