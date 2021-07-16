Phyllis O. Anderson, age 93, of Fergus Falls died January 1, 2021, at PioneerCare Homestead Cottage in Fergus Falls.
A celebration of life: Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Dwight and Jeannie Anderson Residence 24721 160th Ave., Fergus Falls, MN 5653.
Cemetery: First Lutheran North Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
