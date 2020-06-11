Portia Ann Wahl, 77, of Fergus Falls, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Portia was born March 21, 1934, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Porter and Doris (Wheeler). She graduated from high school in Lincoln, Nebraska.
On May 1, 2004, she married Gary Wahl at Zion Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
She worked for the Campbell Soup Company, in a nursing home as a CNA and in housekeeping, and was also a homemaker. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Portia enjoyed fishing, traveling, sewing, reading and quilting.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, Arvid Smedsrud and “Bud” Bottcher; a brother, James Gabelhouse, and a son, John Smedsrud.
Portia is survived by her husband, Gary Wahl; children, Angie Smedsrud, Steven (Tracy) Smedsrud, Kathy (Dustin) Evenson, James Smedsrud, Ron Atkins and Todd Andrews; brothers, Ed Marshall and Steven Strube
A private family gathering will be held.
Assistance provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
