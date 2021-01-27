Ralph J. Baade died January 24, 2021.
He met Marge through bowling, they built a home in Stillwater, a cabin in Pine City and built Ralph’s plumbing together, which he ran with her and the older boys and Charlie, an old friend. He was proud of his business and a very hard worker. Ralph’s plumbing installed the plumbing in many homes in the east metro of the cities. His plumbing career ended when he had a debilitating stroke in 1984.
After his stroke which left him paralyzed and unable to communicate well, he took to traveling in his car, and spent time in Las Vegas and ended up settling in Rothsay, near his childhood town of Hackensack.
While his body and speech failed him, he made many friends throughout the years in his travels and was welcomed by all. Even with everything against him, he kept going and forging forward, dad was not one to give up. Many with his disabilities would not have been able to live the 35-plus years he was able to do on his own.
He was a carpenter during his time in the Air Force during the Vietnam War era and spent time in Guam while in the service. While in Rothsay he was known to build and deliver to those around him many beautiful things made out of wood, swings and chairs were his specialty.
The last five years found Ralph down in the cities and spending the last couple of years living at the Minneapolis Veterans Home. To everyone at the Veterans Home, thank you, for making dad’s life enjoyable. He loved razzing the staff about the Packers beating the Vikings, playing blackjack with other residents and taking trips out. A special thanks to Lana, Kim K. (who visited him at the hospital when family could not), Sara B., and Kate from rec. Kate, your time playing checkers with him, doing the scratch-offs and making sure the Skype calls worked out this past year, thank you, all of you are amazing and such a gift for all of the residents there. If you love a vet, check out your local Veterans Home.
While in Rothsay, he was also a frequent visitor of the flea markets and enjoyed driving in his car to visit Charles’ son, Paul, his wife, Mandy and kids.
Ralph is now where he can walk tall with no physical ailments and can now do all of the talking he could not do over the years. He was frustrated often when he could not tell us what he was trying to say. Someday when we meet again, we cannot wait to hear the stories he always wanted to share.
His favorite thing to say was “Green Bay all the way” and his last words were telling Jenny he loved her.
Ralph is preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth and two dads, Dick and Henry, a brother, Charles, and a great-grandson, Xander.
He is survived by his previous wife, Marge, brother, John, sister, Catherine (Bud) and children; Dawn, Dan (Gelene)Tabor, Troy (Beth)Tabor, Shayne Tabor, Amy (Gary), Jenny (Rodney), Matt (Carly)Baade. Many grandkids and great-grandkids; Ollie, Joshie and Ethan all loved going by Grandpa’s and watching the planes or going out to eat with him at McDonald’s or Burger King.
He is also survived by many friends from the Rothsay area, Bruce (Kim), Scott, Harold (Donna), thank you all for being kind to our dad and helping him in his community over the years, all of you were very important to him and I know he missed everyone when he moved.
Ralph will be buried at Fort Snelling, March 4.