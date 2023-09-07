Ralph Butterfield

Loaned by God on 7/6/1932 – returned to God on 9/3/2023, Ralph Marvin Butterfield, 91, was born to Ralph and Marilu Butterfield in San Diego, California. He was the son of a Navy father and moved back and forth across the country many times as a child.

