Ralph Christensen, 91, of Breckenridge, passed away at his residence on Saturday, April 25, 2020. With the current health concerns impacting the country, a private family service will be held in the coming days with a larger service to honor Ralph’s life. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home.
Ralph Christensen was born in Doran, on October 1, 1928, to George and Minnie (Willemson) Christensen. He grew up there and attended elementary school in Doran, later graduating from Breckenridge High School in 1946.
On June 26, 1954, Ralph was united in marriage to Bette Jane Symonds at Lawrence Presbyterian Church near Wendell. They lived most of their life on the family farm west of Campbell where he and Bette raised their two children, Doug and Sheri. They also owned and operated a small grain, soybean farm, and raised dairy cattle in Brandrup Township, six miles northwest of Campbell. They resided on the farm for nearly 40 years before moving to Campbell in 1993.
Throughout the years, Ralph stayed incredibly active in his community. This was evident in his dedication to several elected position such as a director on the board of directors of Community First National Bank in Breckenridge and for the board of the Presbyterian Church of Doran as a ruling elder. He also served 14 years on the Campbell Tintah School Board, served as a director on the board of the Federal Land Bank of Fergus Falls, and served on the board of FCS in Moorhead.
In 1987, Ralph and Bette received the Agri-Couple Award from the Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce. They were the recipients of the Valley Farmer and Homemaker Award in 1989 at the winter shows in Crookston.
Hard work, tireless days and farming the land were woven into the fabric of Ralph’s life. He viewed his career as a hobby and continued to pursue his passion until the age of 88. Ralph enjoyed traveling but home to Ralph was always the farm. He loved cracking jokes and his family and loved ones knew “he’s gonna’ go out making us laugh.” Above all, his family was his greatest joy and he valued his time spent with them immensely.
Ralph will be greatly missed by his son, Doug (Alana) Christensen of Campbell; daughter, Sheri (Mark) Weston of Fargo; grandchildren, Bethany Christensen, Mikayla Weston, Samantha Weston, Jordan Weston, and Mariah DeWald; and several other cousins, nieces, nephews, and relatives.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Bette Christensen, and his parents, George and Minnie Christensen.