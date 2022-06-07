Ralph Stuart Johnson died Monday, June 6, 2022, at Pioneer Care, Fergus Falls.
The son of Alfred M. and Anna Christine Johnson, he was born on November 4, 1922, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, where he completed high school and later earned a degree in business administration from the University of North Dakota.
Ralph worked for Lockheed Aircraft Corporation in Burbank and Los Angeles, California, in 1941 and early 1942 and served in the Army Air Corps in World War II.
He was hired by Otter Tail Power Company in Fergus Falls early in 1948. He worked in the company’s Tax and Claims Department until 1958 when he was chosen to direct Otter Tail Power Company’s public relations activities. He served in that capacity until his retirement at the end of 1986.
On August 21, 1949, Ralph married Joyce Western in Ashby, Minnesota, a loving marriage that lasted nearly seven decades and was blessed by the births of three sons.
During his years in Fergus Falls, Ralph was involved in numerous civic and charitable activities. At various times he served as president or chairman of the Jaycees, the Noon Kiwanis Club, the United Way of Otter Tail County, Lake Region Rehabilitation Industries (now Productive Alternatives) and the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Foundation. He served as treasurer of the Fergus Falls Community Food Shelf and was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, the Elks Club and Toastmasters International.
Ralph especially enjoyed time spent with his wife and family, travel, golf, reading and his associations within the “Otter Tail Family”.
Preceding him in death were his wife, parents and a sister, Eleanor Johnson of Grand Forks.
Surviving are his sons, Michael of Fergus Falls, Steven (Roslyn) of Plymouth and Robert (Margo) of Moorhead; three grandchildren, Adam (Rachael), Brady (Mia) and Tyler (Nathalie); and five great-grandchildren Celia, Wells, Tori, Freyja and Sofia.
Service: 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service
Clergy: Reverend Loren Mellum
Interment: Bethlehem Cemetery, Fergus Falls
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls
