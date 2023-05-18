Ralph Raymond Stinar, 86, a resident of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, May 14, 2023 at Lake Region Healthcare.
He was born on April 10, 1937 in Tabor, MN, the son of Andrew and Angeline (Hegge) Stinar. He attended school in Warren, MN and also worked on the family farm near Tabor. He moved to Warren in 1965.
On October 6, 1959, he married Alice Mathison in Warren. They had four sons and one daughter. He farmed in the area, as well as worked in a grocery store. The couple divorced in 1968.
On April 15, 1971, he married Kathleen Tollerson in Warren. Over the years the couple lived in Ore, MN, Grand Forks, and finally Fergus Falls, where Ralph worked various jobs.
Ralph loved music, played guitar in a band, was an avid basketball and pro wrestling fan, enjoyed hunting, reading and politics.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls and also a member of a local sportsman club.
Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Kathleen; half-brother, Earl Stinar; granddaughter, Sarah Wiese; brother, Myron and brother-in-law, Pete Salentine.
Ralph is survived by his daughters, Debra (Brent) Wiese of Illinois, Lisa Stinar of Fergus Falls; three sons, Russell Stinar of Illinois, Raymond (Yumi) Stinar of Hawaii and Roy Stinar of Illinois and sister, Elaine Salentine of Crookston. Also surviving are numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Salim Kaderbhai.
Interment: Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
