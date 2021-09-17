Ralph Walkup, age 85, passed away on September 13, 2021, at Sanford Healthcare in Fargo, North Dakota.
Ralph was born on April 17, 1936, in Wadena to parents Lavelle and Ruby Walkup. He grew up on a Foxhome farm before being drafted into the Army when he was 18-years-old, mostly being stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska, before leaving the Army in 1956.
On February 8, 1958, he was joined in marriage to Twila Jacobson at Foxhome Lutheran Church. They had three children together: Kelly, Marcia, and Todd. He worked as a heavy equipment mechanic for Burgus Construction where he helped build Interstate 90 and 94 until he bought his farm in 1972.
Ralph was a hard worker and was always fixing things. He loved collecting and fixing up international tractors and being in his shop working on farm trucks. Ralph enjoyed trains, hunting, reading about history and logging in Minnesota, having family picnics on the deck and sitting in front of the fireplace with his cats. Ralph enjoyed going to Elizabeth to have coffee at the Elizabeth gas station.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Twila, daughter Marcia (Mark) Drechsel; sons, Kelly (Sandie) Walkup and Todd Walkup; brothers John “Jack” (Janice) Walkup of Fergus Falls, Bruce Walkup of Fergus Falls, Jay Peter (Mavis) Walkup of Fergus Falls; sister, Connie Peterson of Fergus Falls; sister-in-law, Joannie Walkup; grandchildren Jeremy Drechsel, Jessica Ridout, Nancy Walkup, Mason Walkup; great-grandchildren, Jayla Ridout and Gavin Ridout; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents LaVelle and Ruby Walkup, Roger (Ardella) Walkup, Bill Walkup, Mary (Don) Salter and Kate (Steve) Homes.
The family of Ralph would like to give a special thank you to the nurses at dialysis, LB Home Care and the physical and occupational therapist that took care of Ralph.
A family service will be held at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home Monday, September 20, at 2 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior.
To plant a tree in memory of Ralph 1936-2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.