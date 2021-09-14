Ralph Walkup Sep 14, 2021 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Ralph Walkup, 85 of Fergus Falls died September 13, 2021, at Sanford Medical Center of Fargo. Funeral arrangements are pending with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Ralph Walkup as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WORKERS NEEDED for PT light custodial work at the Hansel Head Start Assistant Teacher/Aide U of M Extension Educator 4-H Youth Development Mobile Crisis Team MH Practitioner On Call Staff and Substance Abuse Specialist Service Technician - Elbow Lake Administrative Assistant ASSISTANT COMMUNITY PLANNER View all job listings > See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Sep 15, 2021 4 hrs ago