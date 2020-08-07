Ramona Adams passed away peacefully in the Sanford hospital in Fargo, on Wednesday August 5, 2020, at the age of 80.
Ramona was born on August 28, 1939, in Alexandria. She grew up on a farm near Forada, attending a country school and worshiping at The Presbyterian Church of Forada. She graduated from Jefferson High School in Alexandria in 1957 and immediately attended St. Cloud State University where she graduated with a teaching degree. She went on to teach English and civics in Atkin, St. Cloud, and Fergus Falls.
In June of 1972, she married Alan Adams, retiring early from teaching to fulfill her dream of being a devoted wife to Alan and mother to Grant and Paul.
Ramona had several hobbies that she enjoyed including baking, gardening, knitting, crocheting, sewing, and cooking. She used to say that she “never knew whose boots were going to be under the table, so she always made enough to feed everyone.” She loved to travel and had been able to experience places such as Alaska, Europe, South America, and many U.S. destinations. Additionally, she volunteered in the community including serving as an election judge in Grant County, The Ladies Hospital Auxiliary of Elbow Lake, 4-H, and the Grant County Social Services board. She attended and volunteered at Lawrence Presbyterian Church in rural Wendell where she and Alan lived and farmed. They later retired to a cabin they built on Stuart Lake in Otter Tail County and wintered in Siesta Village in Weslaco, Texas. As her Parkinson’s disease progressed, they moved into the Village Co-op of Fergus Falls. She continued to follow her passion for volunteering through the nonprofit, Someplace Safe, in Fergus Falls.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Christine (Tvrdik) Ondracek.
She is survived by husband, Alan Adams; her eldest son, Grant (Karla) Adams, their children Madeline and Sophia; her youngest son, Paul (Crystal) Adams and their children Julia, Hope and Emily.
The family has designated Someplace Safe for memorial contributions, a charity of great importance to Ramona. Gifts can be sent to: Someplace Safe, PO Box 815, Fergus Falls, MN 56538-0815. Contributions may also be made online at www.someplacesafe.info/donate. Select the “tribute” box to make your memorial gift in honor of Ramona. Floral arrangements can be made with the Flower Mill in Fergus Falls.
Public walk-through visitation will be 2-4 p.m., on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 with livestream at 4 p.m. Please refer to the tribute wall for a link to the livestream. Due to COVID-19 regulations, attendance is limited to 60 people. Masks are required.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.