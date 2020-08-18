Ramona Pekarek, age 48, of Wendell, died on Monday, August 17, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, 5–7 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria. Visitation will continue on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 1–2 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home with a Funeral Service at 2 p.m. Burial will be at the Carlos Prairie Cemetery, Carlos.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home. www.andersonfuneral.net.
To plant a tree in memory of Ramona Pekarek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.